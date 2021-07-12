Write My Fire: Doors guitarist Robby Krieger publishing memoir in October

Little, Brown and Company

Doors guitarist Robby Krieger will share his life story, including his adventures with his famous band, in an upcoming memoir tilted Set the Night on Fire: Living, Dying, and Playing Guitar with The Doors.

The book, which will be published on October 12, features the 75-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and songwriter opening up about his journey to becoming a member for one of the most influential U.S. bands to emerge during the the 1960s and beyond.

Set the Night on Fire offers a series of vignettes in which Krieger discusses such highlights as buying his first guitar, getting arrested for drugs as a teenager, writing songs with singer Jim Morrison in his parents’ living room, playing his first gigs with The Doors at empty bars and backyard parties, recording his bands classic albums, and eventually performing in front of massive adoring crowds.

The book also will feature anecdotes about Robby’s experiences and encounters with other famous musicians, unhinged fans and more.

In addition, Robby recounts some of the difficulties he endured during his life, including his struggle with drug addiction, battling cancer, and his twin brother’s mental health issues.

Krieger co-wrote Set the Night on Fire with Jeff Alulis, an author and documentary filmmaker who also was lead singer of veteran punk band The Dead Kennedys from 2003 to 2008.

You can pre-order the book now.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.