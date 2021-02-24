Writer on the storm: Book featuring the collected works of The Doors' Jim Morrison due out in June

Courtesy of HarperCollins

This June 8, about a month before the 50th anniversary of Jim Morrison‘s death, an expansive book of the Doors frontman’s writings is scheduled to be published.

According to Rolling Stone, the nearly 600-page tome, titled The Collected Works of Jim Morrison: Poetry, Journals, Transcripts and Lyrics, was compiled with his estate’s cooperation, and features most of the singer’s previously published work, including his posthumous writing collections Wilderness and The American Night.

Rolling Stone also reports that about half of the book is made up of unpublished writing, including lyrics to unrecorded songs and handwritten passages from 28 recently discovered notebooks. In addition, The Collected Works of Jim Morrison will feature 160 photos and drawings, including rare family pics.

The notebook excerpts include Morrison’s musings on his 1970 trial in Miami for indecent exposure and public profanity — charges stemming from an infamous incident at a 1970 concert in the Florida city — and what are thought to be his final writings penned in a notebook while he was in Paris, shortly before his death there on July 3, 1971.

The book also will feature Jim’s treatment for his movie project The Hitchhiker, in which he was to star as drifter who was a serial killer.

Acclaimed novelist and longtime Doors fan Tom Robbins has written the book’s a foreword, while Morrison’s sister, Anne Morrison Chewning, has penned a prologue.

The audio edition of The Collected Works of Jim Morrison will include previously unreleased audio of Morrison’s last poetry recording session, which took place at a Los Angeles studio on December 8, 1970, which was his 27th birthday.

You can pre-order the book now at HarperCollins.com.

Rolling Stone also reports that plans are in the works to mark the 50th anniversary of The Doors’ 1971 album L.A. Woman.

By Matt Friedlander

