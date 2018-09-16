WSJ Report: Additional Tariffs Coming on Chinese Imports

According to The Wall Street Journal, President Trump is planning to move forward with new tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports in the coming days.

The report comes after Trump told members of the media last week that the move could come “very soon.”

The newspaper added that according to unnamed sources who are familiar with the situation, the tariffs will probably be set at 10 percent, as opposed to the 25 percent level that was announced earlier in the year.

The U.S. and China have already imposed 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion of imports from each other.

Beijing threatens to tax an additional $60 billion of American products if Trump goes ahead with his tariff.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters refused to comment about a possible announcement, but said: “The President has been clear that he and his administration will continue to take action to address China’s unfair trade practices. We encourage China to address the long standing concerns raised by the United States.”

China has refused requests by the Trump Administration to backtrack on plans to spend significant amounts of money to become a global power in artificial intelligence, robotics, as well as other fields. Several countries say those plans violate the market-opening commitments that Beijing previously made.

