Pepsi wants you to try “PILK” for the holidays . . . Pepsi mixed with MILK. If you post a photo of yourself enjoying some “Pilk and cookies” on social media, you could win $1,000 in holiday cash.

They didn’t come up with the name, or the idea. It was on “Laverne & Shirley” in the ’70s, because it was Penny Marshall’s favorite drink. Fans have compared the taste to a “Coke float,” where you pour soda over vanilla ice cream.