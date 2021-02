The Main Event is a professional wrestling television program that was produced by the World Wrestling Federation (WWF). There were five shows between 1988 and 1991. Only the first three The Main Event episodes were shown live on NBC. The final two were taped and then shown on NBC at a later date. It included mainly high-card wrestlers of the WWF including Hulk Hogan, André the Giant, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior, and “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase.

Source: Wiki