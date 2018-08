More releases from her upcoming album of ABBA covers!

I am so glad she did “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again” (even though I HATED IT. HAAAAAATED IT. I loved the first one…this one had an cloud of sadness over the whole thing!!!)

The full album will be out on September 28th! Are you as thrilled as I am to be BLASTING this soon?!?!