Ya’ll….Mama June Has Been Arrest For CRACK! And I don’t mean her pants were too low.

Come on Mama!!!! But maybe that’s how she lost all that weight? MAMA JUNE and her boyfriend Geno Doak were busted at an Alabama gas station with CRACK and drug paraphernalia. Police were originally called because the two of them were having a fight.

The paraphernalia included a glass pipe and some needles.

After she was released, Mama June had to go get her truck out of impound. TMZ has video, and she easily sounds like she could be on something.

