‘Yellowstone’ Is Getting Another Spinoff Series

A new series that will follow more of the Dutton family history is coming to Paramount Plus.

The streaming service announced ‘1932’ will focus on the Dutton family during the Prohibition era.

“With the brilliant mind and gifted storytelling of Taylor Sheridan, we have created an entirely new world to explore with 1883 while expanding Yellowstone, and with 1932 we will open up a new chapter in this rapidly growing universe,” said CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks, Chris McCarthy.

The popular “Yellowstone” series already has fans hooked with the spinoff, 1883.

Are you excited about the news of a new “Yellowstone” spin-off series?