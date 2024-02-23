Yes announces new edition of 2023’s ‘Mirror To The Sky’, new video for title track

InsideOutMusic/Sony Music

Yes released their most recent album, Mirror To The Sky, in May 2023, and now they’re sharing a new video of an edited version of the album’s title track.

The video comes as the band — currently made up of Steve Howe, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison, Billy Sherwood and Jay Schellen — is set to release a new limited two-CD+Blu-ray Digipak edition of the album on April 5. The set includes the original album, along with a Blu-ray featuring Dolby Atmos, 5.1 surround sound and instrumental mixes of the record.

The new edition of Mirror To The Sky is available for preorder now.

After touring the U.S. in 2023, Yes is set to embark on the U.K. and European leg of their The Classic Tales of Yes Tour, which has them performing songs from the band’s more than 50-year career, including tracks from Mirror to the Sky. It also includes a celebration of the 50th anniversary of their sixth studio album, Tales from Topographic Oceans.

The tour kicks off April 30 in Lisbon, Portugal. A complete list of dates can be found at yesworld.com.

