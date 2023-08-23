Yes’ biggest hits to appear on new ‘Yessingles’ vinyl

Rhino

Yes’ biggest hits are about to be all in one place. Rhino is set to release the new vinyl Yessingles on October 6, featuring 12 of the band’s most popular tunes.

The album features a chronological history of Yes hits, with songs from 1971 to 1984. Tracks on the album include “Your Move,” “Starship Trooper,” “America,” the #1 hit “Owner of a Lonely Heart” and more. Also included is a promo radio edit version of “And You And I (Part One),” which has just been released digitally for the first time.

Yessingles will be released on 140-gram black vinyl, with a special splatter-vinyl coming to retailers. It is available for preorder now.

Here is the track list for Yessingles:

“Your Move” – Single Version

“Starship Trooper: Life Seeker” – Single Version

“Roundabout” – Single Edit

“America” – Single Edit

“And You And I (Part One)” – Promo Radio Edit

“Soon” – Single Edit

“Sound Chaser” – Single Edit

“Wondorous Stories” – Single Version

“Don’t Kill The Whale” – Single Version

“Into The Lens” – Single Version

“Owner Of A Lonely Heart” – Single Version

“Leave It” – Single Remix

