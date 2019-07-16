Yes, It’s A Lovely Spot For A Photoshoot! But It’s Toxic!!

A beautiful blue lake in the Russian city of Novosibirsk has become a popular destination for newlyweds, models, and others looking for that perfect selfie.  But while the gorgeous turquoise waters look great in a photo, officials are warning folks to stay out of the water.

That’s because the reason for that blue color is actually toxic waste from a nearby power plant.  Environmentalists say the lake is “saturated with heavy metals” that can cause chemical burns if it comes in contact with skin!!!  Good Lord go to a pool!!

Power plant officials insist the lake poses no environmental threat, but are posting additional guards to keep photo-seekers away.

Have we become too selfie-obsessed?  Can the lake *really* be harmless to the environment when it’s toxic to people?

