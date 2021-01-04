Yes members launch new prog-rock side project, Arc of Life; listen to group's debut single

Frontiers Music srl

A new prog-rock band called Arc of Life featuring three current members of Yes will release its self-titled debut album on February 12.

Arc of Life’s lineup includes Yes frontman Jon Davison, bassist/singer Billy Sherwood and touring drummer Jay Schellen. The group also features keyboardist Dave Kerzner — a co-founder of the contemporary U.K. prog-rock act Sound of Contact — and guitarist Jimmy Haun, who contributed to Yes’ 1991 album, Union.

The band has issued an advance single from the album called “You Make It Real,” which features Sherwood on lead vocals. You also can check out a companion music video for the tune at the Frontiers Music label’s YouTube channel.

Sherwood describes Arc of Life’s music as “interesting, with well-crafted songs, performed with precision and grace,” adding, “All songs feature memorable melodies and lyrics that take the listener on a sonic adventure.”

Meanwhile, Davison says of the new group, “Each Yes member understands and supports when others may desire to explore and thrive along new artistic avenues. We then each find further inspiration to bring back to the Yes fold.”

As for whether Arc of Life has plans to play live, Davison notes, “Once the world gets over the COVID hump, [we] will be planning as much touring as we can fit in between Yes and our other projects. Quite honestly, we’re all chomping at the bit to be out performing again!”

You can pre-order the Arc of Life album now. Here is the full track list:

“Life Has a Way”

“Talking with Siri”

“You Make It Real”

“Until Further Notice”

“The Magic of It All”

“Just in Sight”

“I Want to Know”

“Locked Down”

“Therefore We Are”

“The End Game”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.