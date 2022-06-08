Yes members, Rod Argent & more featured on new Prog Collective album, ‘Songs We Were Taught’

Purple Pyramid

Prog Collective, the star-studded prog-rock project helmed by current Yes and Asia bassist Billy Sherwood, will release its fourth studio album, Songs We Were Taught, on July 1.

The 10-track covers collection features renditions of a variety of popular and influential songs from the 1960s and ’70s.

Among the many well-known artists who have contributed to the album are Yes singer Jon Davison and keyboardist Geoff Downes, Zombies keyboardist Rod Argent, ex-Doobie Brothers guitarist Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, longtime Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre, Deep Purple guitarist Steve Morse, former Yes/Moody Blues keyboardist Patrick Moraz, ex-Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, original E Street Band keyboardist David Sancious and Dweezil Zappa.

One of the tracks, a cover of the classic Animals hit “House of the Rising Sun” featuring former Blood, Sweat & Tears frontman David Clayton-Thomas and ex-Gong guitarist Steve Hillage, has been released as an advance digital track.

Among the other songs on the album are versions of Simon & Garfunkel‘s “The Sound of Silence,” Al Stewart‘s “Year of the Cat,” Seals and Crofts‘ “Summer Breeze,” James Taylor‘s “Fire and Rain,” The Band‘s “The Weight,” Cat Stevens‘ “Wild World,” Bob Dylan‘s “The Times They Are A-Changin'” and Carole King‘s “It’s Too Late.”

Songs We Were Taught can be preordered now on CD and as a purple-vinyl LP at CleoRecs.com. It is also available via digital formats.

Here’s the album’s full track list, along with the artists who contributed to each song:

“The Sound of Silence” (Simon & Garfunkel) — Jon Davison (Yes) and Geoff Downes (Yes/Asia)

“Year of the Cat” (Al Stewart) — Billy Sherwood (Yes/Circa) and David Sancious (Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band)

“House of the Rising Sun” (Bob Dylan/The Animals) — David Clayton-Thomas (Blood, Sweat and Tears) and Steve Hillage (Gong)

“In the Land of Grey and Pink” (Caravan) — Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal (Guns N’ Roses)

“Summer Breeze” (Seals and Crofts) — Roine Stolt (The Flower Kings) and Steve Morse (Dixie Dregs/Deep Purple)

“Fire and Rain” (James Taylor) — Sonja Kristina (Curved Air) and Martin Barre (Jethro Tull)

“The Weight” (The Band) — Rod Argent (The Zombies) and Jeff “Skunk” Baxter (The Doobie Brothers)

“Wild World” (Cat Stevens) — Rosalie Cunningham (Ipso Facto) and Patrick Moraz (The Moody Blues/Yes)

“It’s Too Late” (Carole King) — Candice Night (Blackmore’s Night) and Dweezil Zappa

“The Times They Are A-Changin'” (Bob Dylan) — Martin Turner (Wishbone Ash) and Jerry Goodman (The Flock)

