If you can believe it, they’re marking their 40th anniversary! No way! But thanks to that fact, they decided we need more music and they’re taking their show on the road! Check the dates here!

The trio of Brian Setzer, Lee Rocker, and Slim Jim Phantom will release the aptly titled 40on May 24th. It marks the trio’s first new album in 26 years. Check out their first single, “Cat Fight (Over A Dog Like Me)”.