Yes, People Magazine! I Agree! Idris Elba IS The Sexiest Man Alive!

Helllllllllloooooooooo Idris Elba! He’s just been crowned People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” ripping the title out of 2017’s SMA Blake Shelton!

“When I found out I was like ‘Come on, no way. Really?’ Elba said in his People cover story. “I looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’ It was a nice surprise -an ego boost for sure.”

The 46 year old Elba becomes People’s 33rd Sexiest Man Alive, and joins the likes of Mel Gibson, Brad Pitt, and last year’s winner Blake Shelton.

The actor is a sports enthusiast and deejay in his sparetime, and as far as being the next Bond…still no comment. Come on Idris! You’d be great!

Who would you like to see as Sexiest Man of 2019? My votes are always the same – John Stamos and Johnny Depp.