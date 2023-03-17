Yes postpones European & U.K. Relayer tour due to insurance issues

Elektra Catalog Group

Yes will not be bringing their Relayer tour overseas as planned. The band just announced they are postponing their European and U.K. tour “due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the band’s control.”

“Yes and their management have explored every possible avenue to arrange insurance cover for the tour in the event of COVID-related exemption or Act of War exclusion,” reads a statement on their website. “The insurance industry has withdrawn all such insurances which made touring possible pre-COVID and before the Ukraine conflict.”

They add that “the band simply cannot undertake such a large-scale tour with so many risks being uninsured.”

Yes plan to reschedule the tour for 2024 and will announce new dates soon. One show, their concert at London’s Eventim Apollo, has been canceled and fans will be getting refunds.

“Yes wish to express their sincere regrets to their faithful fans and ask for their understanding,” the statement adds. “The band has now received the necessary assurances for 2024 and are committed to returning to the stage then.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.