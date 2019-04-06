Yes, “Shazam” Has a Mid-Credit Scene

Just so you know, there are extra scenes at the end of Shazam, as a matter of fact, there are two scenes.

The scenes are in the middle of the credits and after the credits.

Not to spoil too much for you, but one scene is funny and the other hints at a villain that could appear in a sequel.

Shazam is in theaters now.

Do you have plans to see Shazam? Are you beginning to think there are too many superhero movies? What superpower would you like to have for a day?