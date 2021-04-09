Yes’ Steve Howe, Deep Purple’s Ian Paice featured on “X Moves,” new collaborative single by late rapper DMX

Cleopatra Records

A new collaborative single called “X Moves” featuring the unusual pairing of late hardcore rapper DMX with Yes guitarist Steve Howe, Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice and legendary Parliament-Funkadelic bassist Bootsy Collins has just been released as a digital download and via streaming services.

The track features DMX’s profanity-packed rapping over Howe’s spacy guitar riffs, Paice’s stampeding beats and Collins’ funky bass grooves. Bootsy also trades some spoken verses with DMX, who, sadly, died on Friday after suffering a heart attack at his home last week.

The track was co-produced and mixed by Jürgen Engler, frontman of the German industrial metal band Die Krupps. The song’s other co-producer, Cleopatra Records founder Brian Perera, said in a statement, “As ‘X Moves’ shows, [DMX was] one of the most innovative and original hip hop artists around. Our hearts go out to all of DMX’s family, friends and supporters.”

A seven-inch, colored-vinyl single version of “X Moves” pressed on red or silver vinyl will be issued this August, and can be pre-ordered now at CleoRecs.com.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

