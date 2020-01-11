Yes, There’s a Jason Momoa Coloring Book

If you’re trying to stop doing too much on social media, there’s a Jason Momoa adult coloring book out now that could help you do something a little more constructive.

The coloring book was number one on Amazon’s New Releases in Comics & Manga Coloring Books for Grown-Ups category of the site and doesn’t look to relinquish the spot soon.

The book titled Crush and Color: Jason Momoa sells for $9.79 and don’t worry ladies versions featuring other Hollywood heartthrobs like Keanu Reeves, The Rock, and Idris Elba will be coming out soon.

Will you be picking this up for someone as a gift? What celeb crush would you like to see have a coloring book?