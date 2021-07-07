Yes to release new studio album called ‘The Quest’ in October

InsideOut Music

Yes will release its 22nd studio album, The Quest, on October 1.

The 11-track collection, which was produced by the legendary prog-rock group’s longtime guitarist, Steve Howe, will be available as a two-CD set featuring eight songs on the main disc and three additional tunes on the second CD.

The Quest also will be issued in additional formats and configurations, including a limited-edition box set boasting two CDs, two vinyl LPs and a Blu-ray disc.

The Quest, a follow-up to 2014’s Heaven & Earth, is Yes’ first studio effort since the 2015 death of founding bassist Chris Squire, who appeared on all of the band’s previous albums and who was succeeded by Billy Sherwood. The Quest also is the second Yes studio album to feature current frontman Jon Davison, who joined the group in 2012.

“It is simply an honor for me to have the opportunity to bring together the band members in the development of a well-refined set of songs that capture the band’s true potential,” Howe says of the new record.

He also shares, “Much of the music was written in late 2019 with the rest in 2020. We commissioned several orchestrations to augment and enhance the overall sound of these fresh new recordings, hoping that our emphasis on melody, coupled with some expansive instrumental solo breaks, keeps up the momentum for our listeners.”

The Quest will be available for pre-order starting on July 23. The album’s cover art was designed by longtime Yes collaborator Roger Dean.

Here’s the album’s full track list:

CD 1:

“The Ice Bridge”

“Dare to Know”

“Minus the Man”

“Leave Well Alone”

“The Western Edge”

“Future Memories”

“Music to My Ears”

“A Living Island”

CD 2:

“Sister Sleeping Soul”

“Mystery Tour”

“Damaged World”

