Yes, “Trading Places” Is A Christmas Movie!

This might settle the debate over “Die Hard’s” status as a Christmas movie once and for all. But probably not. It landed on a list of “Christmasy Movies That Might Not Be Christmas Movies.”

“Bridget Jones’s Diary” came in at #1, followed by “Trading Places”, and that Bruce Willis flick came in at #10.

1. “Bridget Jones’s Diary”

2. “Trading Places”

3. “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe”

4. “Eyes Wide Shut”

5. “Gremlins”

6. “Batman Returns”

7. “While You Were Sleeping”

8. “Lethal Weapon”

9. “Meet Me in St. Louis”

10. “Die Hard”