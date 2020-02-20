YESSSSS!! ZZ Top BioPic Coming To Netflix In March!

Stock up the snacks and sodas and get that sofa groove ready, here’s what’s coming to Netflix next month.

Right out of the gate on the first, subscribers can start streaming Corpse BrideDonnie BrascoGoodfellasHe’s Just Not That Into YouHookSpace JamThe Shawshank Redemption, and ZZ Top’s new biopic That Little Ol’ Band from Texas.

Halfway through March 2020, Silver Linings Playbook and Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy becomes available. Several seasons kick off including CastlevaniaParadise PDDirty Money, and Ozark.

What’s leaving? If you haven’t checked out Black PantherThe WaterboyMen in Black Men I and II, The Men Who Stare at GoatsCoraline, or the Kill Bill movies, you better hurry; they’re getting pulled.

What movies are still in your queue? What will you be adding?

