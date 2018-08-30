Yikes! Check Out This Giant Meteor Fireball Here’s my conspiracy theory: these things happen way more often and much closer than we’re told in order not to freak us out. This one happened over Australia recently! ~ Bill #meteor#shockingvideo SHARE RELATED CONTENT Kelly Clarkson Playing The SuperBowl? It Could Happen Pumpkin Spice Has Arrived At Starbucks…Very Early Mayo, FL Becomes Miracle Whip, FL…Almost Have A Travel Bucket List? You’re Not Alone Would You Want To Order Your Food From A Kiosk? Relax With…Police Scanner Calls Over Music?!