Yoplait is changing the yogurt game by introducing yogurt that tastes like Starburst candy.

The flavors aren’t on the company website, but it’s being reported by Food 4 Less the yogurt comes in cherry, strawberry, orange, and lemon flavors.

Many believe Yoplait is testing the flavors in select markets.

Are you a big yogurt eater? What do you think of Yoplait’s move to add Starburst flavors?