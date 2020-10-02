Yoko Ono sues John Lennon’s former aide for exploitation

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Studio One

Yet again, Yoko Ono is suing the former aide for her late husband John Lennon.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Ono claims that Frederic Seaman flagrantly violated a 2002 court order that prohibited him from trying to profit off of Lennon’s legacy when he took part in an interview that was “flanked with Lennon memorabilia” and discussed topics that were legally off-limits — like his 1991 book The Last Days of John Lennon, his employment with the couple, and Lennon’s murder.

Legal issues between Ono and Seaman are not exactly news, as the two have been in and out of the courts since the ’80s. In 1983, Ono claims the former aide pleaded guilty to stealing Lennon’s journals and, again, they were back in court in the late ’90s.

The 2002 court order had seemingly settled things between the two until the discovery of Seaman’s latest interview.

Additionally, Ono says that in that interview, Seaman discussed releasing a revised and expanded version of his book, which would “willfully and intentionally violate” the previous court order.

Ono is suing Seaman for copyright infringement and breach of contract. She is also seeking $150,000 in addition to other damages, oh, and for him to stop talking about her and her family.

By Danielle Long

