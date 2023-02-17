Yoko Ono turning 90 Saturday, launching website for fans to share their wishes

Miguel Tovar/LatinContent via Getty Images

Yoko Ono turns 90 on Saturday, and in honor of her big day, she wants you to share your wishes with her.

Since 1996, Yoko has been collecting wishes through Wish Tree art installations, so far collecting close to 2 million wishes from installations in over 35 countries. When she first launched her Wish Tree project she instructed fans: “Make a wish. Write it down on a piece of paper. Fold it and tie it around a branch of a Wish Tree. Ask your friend to do the same. Keep Wishing. Until the branches are covered with wishes.”

Now the Wish Tree is going virtual, with Yoko’s son Sean Ono Lennon launching a Wish Tree website where people can share their wishes online. The site will go live on Saturday in honor of Yoko’s big birthday, and fans will also be able to plant trees in the singer’s honor, thanks to the organization One Tree Planted.

According to the announcement on Yoko’s Instagram page, “We hope to gather as many wishes and plant as many trees as possible to honor this incredible woman.”

