You And Your Pet Could Get A Job Reviewing The World’s Best Pet-friendly Hotels For Free

If you and your pet enjoy traveling then a new Hotels.com giveaway is for you. Hotels.com is looking for three pets who want to become “Creature Critics.”

If selected, you and your furbaby will spend 10 nights in a hotel in exchange for your review of the world’s most popular pet hotels.

You can apply on Twitter or Instagram by posting a picture of yourself and your pet along with a summary of why you would be a perfect choice for Hotels.com.

Be sure to tag and follow @hotelsdotcom with the hashtag #CreatureCritics on your post. The deadline to enter is October 9th.

Do you travel with your pet? What are some of your tips?