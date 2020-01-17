You Can Already Bet On How Long Demi Lovato’s Super Bowl Anthem Will Last

On Thursday, the NFL announced that pop star Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV – and you can already bet on how long her rendition will last.

The length of the national anthem is one of the most popular Super Bowl prop bets each year, and BetOnline.com has set the over/under at 1 minute, 56 seconds.

Bets can also be placed on the color of Lovato’s hair, the color of her microphone, whether or not she wears nail polish, and whether she’ll omit any words.

Last year, singer Gladys Knight hit the over with an anthem rendition that lasted two minutes and one second.

Do you bet on the Super Bowl? Will Lovato go over or under 1:56?