You Can Bring This Giant 3.4-Pound Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup “Pie” To Thanksgiving This Year–Just 7,680 Calories

If you’re looking for the perfect dessert for Thanksgiving, look no further because the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup “Pie” is a real thing. Hershey’s announced that the oversized version of a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup is intended to serve 48 and averages about 160 calories per slice. The entire pie is nine inches in diameter, weighs 3.4 pounds, and racks up 7,680 total calories. You can purchase the dessert online for $44.99 but note that only 3,000 are being made. How many slices of this pie do you think you could eat? What is the ultimate Thanksgiving dessert? Do you count calories on Thanksgiving?