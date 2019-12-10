You Can Buy a LEGO Replica of Your Home

If you’re looking to give a Christmas gift that no-one else has thought of, how about giving that special someone a replica of their home built from LEGO. Yes, designer Shari Austrian has the ability to recreate a home using LEGO blocks. Now to get the replica you’re going to have to shell out some cash. A full model will run you the price of the square footage of your home. So if your crib is 2,500 square feet, that’s $2,500 you have to pay. If that’s too much, Shari also does exterior-only replicas that are much cheaper at $1,500 and up. What do you think about giving a LEGO replica of a home as a present?