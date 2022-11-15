You Can Buy The ‘Christmas Story’ House!

Just in time for the ‘Christmas Story’ sequel’s release Thursday, the house where the original classic was filmed is now for sale.

It includes a museum with props and costumes from the movie, a gift shop, parking lots, and empty lots to expand.

The current owner says, quote, “Looking for the right buyer. It’s an interesting property to not only own, but you also have to take care of as a piece of Americana. It’s going to be an interesting journey.”

Want a tour? Check out this video from a couple of years ago ~ Bill