You CAN Dance In The Pub David Used In The “Let’s Dance” Vid! It’s For Sale!

NME reports that the rural Australian pub featured in David Bowie’s 1983 “Let’s Dance” music video is up for sale.

The Carinda was listed for sale on Monday for around $220,000. The pub is New South Wales was the epicenter for the David Bowie tribute event “Let’s Dance, Carinda” but the pub’s current owners haven’t commented on the local party’s future.

Should the town of Carinda try to buy the pub? How could the pub best be used to celebrate Bowie’s legacy? Are there any places in your area tied to someone famous?