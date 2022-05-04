You can dance: Madonna preps massive remix compilation ‘Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones’

Warner Music

In her storied career, Madonna is the only artist ever to have 50 number-one hits on any Billboard chart — in this case, the Dance Club Songs chart. Now, she’s celebrating that accomplishment with a massive new compilation.

Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones features the Queen of Pop’s favorite remixes of her number-one dance hits, including fan favorites and rarities that are either making their digital debut or being released for the first time. The collection drops digitally on August 19, and there’s also a three-CD version. A six-LP version will be available exclusively at Madonna’s official store via Rhino.com.

Finally Enough Love is arranged in mostly chronological order, from the seven-inch version of “Holiday” all the way through her most recent Dance Club number one, the Honey Dijon Radio mix of the 2020 single, “I Don’t Search I Find.”

In between, you’ll find remixes of pretty much every Madonna song you could want, from “Material Girl,” Like a Virgin” and “Into the Groove,” to “Vogue,” “Express Yourself” and “Like a Prayer,” to “Ray of Light,” “Beautiful Stranger” and “Music,” to her collaborations with Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Nicki Minaj and more.

To whet your appetite for the collection, the “You Can Dance Remix Edit of “Into the Groove” is available now for the first time digitally.

If 50 tracks is just too much Madonna for you, an abridged 16-track version called Finally Enough Love hits streaming services on June 24, with the CD and LP versions coming August 19.

Here’s the track listing for the 16-song version:

“Everybody” (You Can Dance Remix Edit)

“Into the Groove” (You Can Dance Remix Edit)

“Like a Prayer” (Remix/Edit)

“Express Yourself” (Remix/Edit)

“Vogue” (Single Version)

“Deeper And Deeper” (David’s Radio Edit)

“Secret” (Junior’s Luscious Single Mix)

“Frozen” (Extended Club Mix Edit)

“Music” (Deep Dish Dot Com Radio Edit)

“Hollywood” (Calderone & Quayle Edit)

“Hung Up” (SDP Extended Vocal Edit)

“Give It 2 Me” (Eddie Amador Club 5 Edit)

“Girl Gone Wild” (Avicii’s UMF Mix)

“Living for Love” (Offer Nissim Promo Mix)

“Medellín” (Offer Nissim Madame X In The Sphinx Mix) – Madonna and Maluma

“I Don’t Search I Find” (Honey Dijon Radio Mix)

