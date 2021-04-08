You Can Earn $2,400 for Watching True Crime Shows

You know those promotional gigs where people get paid X-amount to watch something and then write about their experience on social media? It’s usually stuff like Lifetime movies, holiday flicks, and sitcoms.

But now, there’s one for people who are obsessed with TRUE CRIME shows.

The site MagellanTV.com is looking for a “team” of people who will spend 24 hours watching true crime TV, in exchange for $2,400. That’s an easy $100-an-hour, before taxes. If you fall asleep, it’s cool, BUT you DO have to finish within 48 hours.