You Can Get Krispy Kreme’s Pumpkin Spice STUFFED Donut For One Week Only

As Labor Day signals the end of Summer, Fall is already in the air, as Krispy Kreme introduces their pumpkin spice stuffed donut starting today. (September 2nd) You’ll only be able to get the special flavored donut for a week, the pumpkin spiced glazed donut is stuffed with cheesecake cream and cheesecake icing. If you’ve stumbled upon a pumpkin spiced treat that didn’t live up to the hype, Krispy Kreme is giving you a chance to trade the item in using their “Pumpkin Spice Purchase Protection” plan which allows you to trade in the item for a pumpkin spice donut for free. Are you a pumpkin spice lover? What is your favorite Fall flavor?