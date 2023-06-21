You Can Get Lots Of Satisfaction With This Home

“You can’t always get what you want … but this house is definitely what you need!” That’s the first line of the property description for the Florida home being sold by Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and girlfriend Melanie Hamrick. The 4-bedroom, 5-and-a-half-bathroom Lakewood Ranch home in Manatee County was recently listed for sale at an asking price of $3.49 million. Nestled in the gated Lake Club community, the two-story house with a lakefront view “was built with privacy in mind.” The property includes a private courtyard offering “total peace & privacy,” as well as 3-balconies. Amenities include a heated saltwater swimming pool, an expansive media room with a full wet bar, a screened-in lanai with a fireplace and its own bell tower. Jagger and Hamrick purchased the property for $1.98 million in 2020. Manatee County property records show Hamrick is listed as the title owner. The 79-year-old rock star and 36-year-old former ballerina decided to sell the property because their business dealings are more New York-centric than they are in Florida.