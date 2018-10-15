You Can Help The Victims Of Hurricane Michael

  • SUNNY 107.9 and All My Sons Moving & Storage have teamed up with Feeding South Florida to collect items needed for the victims of Hurricane Michael
  • Tuesday, October 16th, 7am-7pm at Palm Beach Harley Davidson on 45th Street just west of I-95
  • Wednesday, October 17th, 7am-7pm at Palm Beach Outlets on Palm Beach Lakes Blvd
  • Most Needed Non-Food Items:
  • Diapers (Baby & Adult) & wipes
  • Personal hygiene items
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Clothing
  • Most Needed Food Items:
  • Instant soup mixes
  • Pop-top canned food
  • Peanut Butter
  • Cereal
  • bottled water
