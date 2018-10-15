You Can Help The Victims Of Hurricane Michael
- SUNNY 107.9 and All My Sons Moving & Storage have teamed up with Feeding South Florida to collect items needed for the victims of Hurricane Michael
- Tuesday, October 16th, 7am-7pm at Palm Beach Harley Davidson on 45th Street just west of I-95
- Wednesday, October 17th, 7am-7pm at Palm Beach Outlets on Palm Beach Lakes Blvd
- Most Needed Non-Food Items:
- Diapers (Baby & Adult) & wipes
- Personal hygiene items
- Cleaning supplies
- Clothing
- Instant soup mixes
- Pop-top canned food
- Peanut Butter
- Cereal
- bottled water
- For more information visit SUNNY1079.COM