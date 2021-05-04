You Can Learn How To Perform Directly From Madonna!!!

How cool would it be to learn how to sing, dance, or entertain from a major celebrity? Well, it’s actually an option!

A new educational livestreaming platform called “Bright” has just been launched and will feature celebrities teaching classes live.

Some of the celebrities that have signed on to teach classes are, Madonna, Shawn Mendes, Diplo, Amy Schumer, Ashton Kutcher, Kane Brown, Judd Apatow and many others.

The session length and cost will be determined by each host.

What celebrity would you want to learn from and what would it be?

