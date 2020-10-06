You Can Live Under an Actual Rock During Election Week

If you’re looking for a way to get away from the stresses of the world, Hotels.com is offering one lucky person the chance to live under an ACTUAL rock the week of the election. Underneath the rock is a swanky, man-made cave built 50 feet below ground. The fortunate guest who gets to book this cave will be able to avoid the world from November 2nd-7th in New Mexico, just in time for the pre-election stress and its aftermath. Hotels.com is booking this five night stay for just $25 through its Hotels.com Under a Rock site and is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Booking goes live on October 9th at 9 a.m. E.T. Has the pressure of the news and the election caused you stress? Would you live in a cave during election week?