You Can Make Wine In An Instant Pot

The InstantPot craze has swept the nation. From beans and stews to yogurt and veggies the pressure cookers possibilities seem endless.
And now thanks to David Murphy, a food blogger, the world knows that it is possible to make wine in an Instant Pot.
David said that he searched through several sites to compile a recipe which requires a 64-ounce bottle of Welch’s Grape Juice, a cup of granulated sugar, a packet of Lalvin Red Wine Yeast, a funnel, clear packing tape and about 48 hours of total cooking time.
After the wine cooks, it takes another 8 days to fully ferment until it’s time to drink up!
Do you have an Instant Pot? What is the gadget that you can’t live without?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Joe Elliot says Def Leppard will Never Collaborate with Bon Jovi Wendy’s Giving Away Free Frostys Every Day in 2019 Can You Hear Grover Drop An F-Bomb In This Clip? Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Trailer Released Jennifer Lopez and Bebe Rexha Join ‘NBC’s New Year’s Eve’ Forget New Year’s Resolutions. Try this
Comments