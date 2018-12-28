You Can Make Wine In An Instant Pot

The InstantPot craze has swept the nation. From beans and stews to yogurt and veggies the pressure cookers possibilities seem endless.

And now thanks to David Murphy, a food blogger, the world knows that it is possible to make wine in an Instant Pot.

David said that he searched through several sites to compile a recipe which requires a 64-ounce bottle of Welch’s Grape Juice, a cup of granulated sugar, a packet of Lalvin Red Wine Yeast, a funnel, clear packing tape and about 48 hours of total cooking time.

After the wine cooks, it takes another 8 days to fully ferment until it’s time to drink up!

Do you have an Instant Pot? What is the gadget that you can’t live without?