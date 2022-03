If you’re a fan of the 1990 film “Edward Scissorhands,” you now have a chance to get your hands on a piece of the film’s history. The Lutz , Florida home made famous by the movie is for sale for just under $700-thousand! In the film, a family who lives at the home takes in Johnny Depp’s character. The home comes with memorabilia from the Tim Burton film including a life-sized mannequin of Edward Scissorhands.