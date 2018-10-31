You Can Now Buy Milk From Target That Tastes Exactly Like Sugar Cookies

As if pumpkin spice and cooler weather isn’t getting us in the mood for the upcoming Fall holidays, Target wanted to put the icing on the cake with their new sugar cookie milk.

That’s right you no longer have to drink plain milk and sugar cookie milk will turn your responsible adult cereal into a holiday treat.

For only $2.49 you can pair it perfectly with Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch cereal which one Instagrammer called, “pure bowl to face satisfaction.”

Would you try sugar cookie milk? What is your favorite holiday sweet treat?

