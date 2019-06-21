You Can Now Buy Star Wars Furniture

Hey Star Wars fans, you can now equip a portion of your home with furniture from a galaxy far, far away. That’s right, Star Wars furniture has arrived.

Fans can now lounge in chairs in the shape of TIE fighter or Darth Sidious but you’re going to have to bring your wallet.

The TIE fighter armchairs are going for $2,700, the Darth Vader inspired chairs are going for $2,525, and if you want something cheaper you can get a Chewbacca rocking stool for $1,345.

The high-end Star Wars furniture designed by Kenneth Cobonpue in 2018 is now available in the U.S.

What are your thoughts on the price of the Star Wars furniture? How does the furniture look to you? What’s the most you’ve ever paid for a piece of furniture?