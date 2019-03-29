You Can Now Get Married at the Disney’s Tree of Life

Three new wedding venues have been added to Walt Disney World in Orlando and one of them is the Tree of Life located in the Animal Kingdom.

A couple has already tied the knot at the 145-foot tree for a segment on a show called “Disney’s Fairytale Weddings” that aired on Freeform.

If getting married by a tree isn’t your thing Disney has also added the Chinese Theatre at Hollywood Studios and the Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground as wedding venues.

What’s the strangest place you or someone you know has gotten married?