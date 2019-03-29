You Can Now Get Married at the Disney’s Tree of Life

Three new wedding venues have been added to Walt Disney World in Orlando and one of them is the Tree of Life located in the Animal Kingdom.
A couple has already tied the knot at the 145-foot tree for a segment on a show called “Disney’s Fairytale Weddings” that aired on Freeform.
If getting married by a tree isn’t your thing Disney has also added the Chinese Theatre at Hollywood Studios and the Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground as wedding venues.
What’s the strangest place you or someone you know has gotten married?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

You Can Now Stream Marvin Gaye’s Lost 1972 Album “The Princess Bride” Is Headed to Broadway Will Pauly D & Vinny Find Love On Their New MTV Show?! Because Everyone Knows The Easter Basket Should Be Healthy. NOT! The Biggest Cringe-Worthy Newscast EVER! All Inclusive, Adults Only Resort Opens in U.S.
Comments