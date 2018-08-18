You Can Now Go To Medical School For Free

Usually, the only free ride you can get in college is on the campus shuttle, but NYU just changed that.

New York University is offering free tuition for all of its current and future medical students.

According to the associate dean for admissions and financial aid, there’s a “moral imperative” to reduce student debt.

The $55,000 a year tuition for medical students will be comped.

How much money did you spend on college? Do you think going to college is a waste of time or money?