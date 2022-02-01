You Can Now Hug the KFC Chicken Sandwich

February is the month of love and KFC is giving you a chance to show affection for a menu favorite. For $99.99, KFC is selling a Chicken Sandwich Snuggler at PillowPets.com The KFC Chicken Sandwich was first introduced in January of 2021 and quickly became a favorite for customers. So, if you love the sandwich so much you could hug it, this is your chance! The KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler is available while supplies last. Do you love a food item so much you would want to hug it? What food do you think would make a perfect “Snuggler?”

