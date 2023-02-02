You can now send a Def Leppard Valentine’s Day card to your love

Looking for that perfect Valentine’s Day card for your love? Well, if they are a Def Leppard fan, the band has got you covered.

Just in time for the romantic holiday, the rockers are selling Valentine’s Day cards featuring five different poses, with lyrics from the band’s hits placed in a heart. Professions of love include “pour some sugar on me,” “let the love begin” and “love and affection.”

“Send some Leppard love with these classic Def Leppard valentine cards!” the band suggests. “Vibrant, fun, and smoking hot, these valentines are the perfect way to show your affection.”

The cards are available for purchase at leppardvault.com and can be purchased individually, or in five- or 10-card packs.

