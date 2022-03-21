You Can Now Sip ‘Bridgerton’-Inspired Tea While Binging Season 2

Fans of the show ‘Bridgerton’ have one more thing to get excited about before the season 2 debut this Friday, tea!

The Republic of Tea has just debuted five limited edition teas featuring the stars of the Netflix show.

“Anthony & Kate” Spiced Chai, “Duke & Duchess” Honey Breakfast Tea, “Featherington’s” Blood Orange Mimosa Tea, “Queen’s Cake” Vanilla Fruit Tea, and “Whistledown Punch” Hibiscus Iced Tea are all available now at specialty stores around the U.S. for a limited time. You can find them online too. Click here for more.

Do you have a favorite T.V. inspired product?