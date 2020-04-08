You Can Now Stream Every Episode Of Bob Ross’ Painting Show

Perhaps you should consider painting as a form of reducing your anxiety while under “stay-at-home” and self-isolation orders.

And nothing has a calming effect quite like the soothing voice of Bob Ross when he breaks out those brushes and puts “happy little trees” on the canvas.

Thankfully all 31-seasons of the iconic artist’s The Joy of Painting show have been posted to his official YouTube channel, making up a total of 403 half-hour episodes.

The public television program, which debuted on January 11, 1983, earned three Emmy Awards during its 11-year run.

Which new skill are you developing while under lockdown?