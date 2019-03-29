You Can Now Stream Marvin Gaye’s Lost 1972 Album

Motown has made the decision to release his 1972 album “You’re the Man” to streaming services.

The album consists of 17 songs and was supposed to be the follow-up album to “What’s Going On” but was scrapped because Motown thought the project was too politically charged.

Songs from the album were released separately over the years, but this will be the first time all the songs will be released together just before what would’ve been Marvin’s 80th birthday on April 2.

